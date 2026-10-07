Tavares scored a goal on six shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

Tavares helped spark the Maple Leafs' offense with a second-period tally to answer the game's first three goals from Nashville. This was Tavares' first goal of the season, along with two assists, 14 shots on net, four blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-2 rating. The 36-year-old center continues to fill a second-line role and a spot on the first power-play unit. He's reached the 70-point mark in four of the last five years and could do so again in 2026-27 as long as his usage is steady.