Tavares scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Tavares remains hot with goals in back-to-back games and a total of 11 points over his last 10 contests. He's already racked up five game-winning tallies among his 11 goals this season. The center is at 22 points, 80 shots on net, 27 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 23 appearances while filling a steady top-six role.