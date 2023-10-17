Tavares scored a goal on six shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Auston Matthews stole the show with two hat tricks in as many games to open the year, but he was kept quiet Tuesday. Tavares was able to break through for his first tally, but Chicago goalie Arvid Soderblom stopped the other 34 shots Toronto sent his way. Tavares has five assists and 11 shots on net to go with his goal through three appearances. He continues to thrive as the second-line center in one of the league's top offenses.