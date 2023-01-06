Tavares scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Seattle.
It was Tavares' 16th goal of the season and eighth with the man advantage. It was a nice tip in front of the net on a point shot from Mitch Marner. Tavares was probably the only engaged Leaf on the night -- he delivered three hits and won 14-of-19 face-offs.
