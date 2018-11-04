Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Nifty deflection stands as winner
Tavares scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.
The goal came on a nifty deflection of a Mitch Marner shot. It was his eighth goal, but just his second in 10 games. Tavares is tied with Auston Matthews for second in scoring on the Leafs with 16 points in 14 games, two behind co-leaders Morgan Rielly and Mitch Marner. He's fitting in just fine with his Leaf teammates and elevating their games in only the way a superstar can.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Ends goal drought•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Sets up four goals•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Follows up hattie with two more•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: First hattie in blue and white•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: First game, first goal•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Four goals in first two games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...