Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Nifty deflection stands as winner

Tavares scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.

The goal came on a nifty deflection of a Mitch Marner shot. It was his eighth goal, but just his second in 10 games. Tavares is tied with Auston Matthews for second in scoring on the Leafs with 16 points in 14 games, two behind co-leaders Morgan Rielly and Mitch Marner. He's fitting in just fine with his Leaf teammates and elevating their games in only the way a superstar can.