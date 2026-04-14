Tavares scored a power-play goal in a 6-5 loss to Dallas on Monday.

Tavares cleaned up the crease with those silky mitts -- the guy knows how to snipe. He is on a three-game, three-point streak (one goal, two assists), and he has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in his last 12 games. Tavares has nine 70-plus seasons in his illustrious career. This year, he tallied 31 goals, 40 assists and 192 shots in 81 contests.