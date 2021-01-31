Tavares set up two goals Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Tavares is now 10 for 10 -- 10 points in as many games with six on the power play. The Leafs have been the league's top team so far this season and Tavares is a big part of that. Keep trotting him out there.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Offers helper Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Big night on power play in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Just another three-point game•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Could get bumped up to top line•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Two points in OT Win•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Finds net in victory•