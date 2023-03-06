Tavares (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against New Jersey, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Tavares was an extra during Monday's practice and will sit out at least one game as a precaution. He was able to stay in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Vancouver after taking some hard hits in the contest. Coach Sheldon Keefe also mentioned a flu bug going around the room, per Mark Masters of TSN, which contributed to the decision to give Tavares a break. The Leafs captain should be back in the lineup Saturday versus the Oilers. Sam Lafferty skated between Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander during Monday's session.