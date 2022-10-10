Tavares (oblique) hasn't been ruled out yet for Wednesday's season opener against Montreal, Mark Masters of TSN.careports.

Tavares practiced with the main group Monday between William Nylander and Denis Malgin on the second line. Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe is optimistic that Tavares could be ready for Wednesday night. If the Toronto captain can't play then the team will have to play a man short because of the salary cap.