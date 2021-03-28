Tavares notched his 10th goal of the season Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Tavares' offense seems lower this season than others and it might be a little. But the 30-year-old still has 28 points in 34 games. And his 9.9 shooting percentage is significantly lower than his 13.2 career average. Tavares is due for a rebound soon.