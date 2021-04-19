Tavares recorded two assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Tavares set up William Nylander's first-period goal and added a secondary helper on Auston Matthews' power-play tally in the second. The 30-year-old Tavares has accumulated two goals and six helpers during his current five-game point streak. For the season, the star center is at 40 points, 129 shots on net and a plus-12 rating in 45 contests.