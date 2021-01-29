Tavares recorded an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Tavares helped out on William Nylander's first-period tally. After posting five points in the first two games of the season, Tavares has been limited to just three points in the last seven contests. He's got eight points and 27 shots on goal and 13 hits in nine appearances overall, and the 30-year-old center should be able to find a scoring groove eventually.