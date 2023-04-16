Tavares (personal) is expected to play in Game 1 against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Tavares sat out Toronto's regular-season finale against the Rangers on Thursday. He skated as a winger during Sunday's practice alongside Ryan O'Reilly and William Nylander. Tavares amassed 36 goals, 80 points, 277 shots on net and 112 hits in 80 games during the 2022-23 campaign.