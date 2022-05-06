Tavares has one assist and five shots on goal in two games against the Lightning in Round 1.

Tavares was trending on Twitter the day after Wednesday's 5-3 loss in Game 2, but fan fury in Toronto is a sport in itself. With line match-ups in the road barn focusing on Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, Tavares will likely have more space to execute and more opportunity to generate offense. Remember -- the pivot managed a great 76-point season in a second-line role, and he has 895 regular-season points in 949 career games. And his 0.79 points per game playoff average is solid despite only having 39 games experience in the second season. Based on line rushes at Friday's practice, Tavares and William Nylander may be reunited to ignite even more scoring .