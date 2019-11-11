Maple Leafs' John Tavares: One of each with man advantage
Tavares scored a goal and dished an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.
Tavares' tally brought the Maple Leafs to within one with an assist from Andreas Johnsson. The duo then flipped roles, as Tavares set up Johnsson in the final minute. The center has collected five goals, six assists and 26 shots through 12 games this season, with five of his points coming on the power play.
