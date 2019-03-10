Maple Leafs' John Tavares: One of league's best snipers
Tavares scored a goal and added two assists in a 3-2 win over Edmonton on Saturday.
His point streak stands at four games and eight points (two goals, six assists). The goal was Tavares' 38th and that ties his career best, set in 2014-15. And it moves him into fourth in the NHL, just two behind Patrick Kane.
