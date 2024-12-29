Tavares scored a goal on six shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Tavares gave the Maple Leafs a positive start at 3:14 of the first period, but their only lead of the game lasted just 1:32. The 34-year-old center has six goals and six assists during his seven-game point streak. Tavares continues to thrive on the top line in the absence of Auston Matthews (upper body). For the season, Tavares has 18 goals, 19 assists, 110 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-8 rating through 36 appearances. He's shooting 16.4 percent, his highest mark since 2018-19, so there's a case to be made for selling high on the veteran, but fantasy managers may also want to hold on while he's on a heater.