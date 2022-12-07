Tavares scored a goal on five shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

Tavares banged in a rebound from a Mitch Marner shot, extending the latter's franchise-best point streak to 20 games. For Tavares, the tally ended a five-game goal drought. The 32-year-old center is up to 13 markers, 27 points, 92 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-1 rating through 27 contests. He's earned 14 of his points on the power play.