Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Out at least two weeks
Tavares will be sidelined for a minimum of two weeks due to a broken finger.
This is awful news for the Maple Leafs and fantasy owners alike, as Tavares has enjoyed a strong start to the season, racking up three goals and seven points through his first eight games. The 29-year-old pivot will miss Toronto's next six contests at a minimum, and could be sidelined even longer if his broken finger doesn't respond well to treatment. Alex Kerfoot could be in line for top-six minutes while Tavares, who will undoubtedly be placed on injured reserve, is sidelined.
