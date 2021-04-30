Tavares picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Canucks.
His eight-game point streak was snapped Wednesday, but he's right back on the score sheet. Tavares put up an outstanding April with 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 14 games. Make sure you keep him active.
