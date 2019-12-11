Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Paces Leafs with three points

Tavares scored twice and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Tavares was a beast, scoring the Maple Leafs' second and third goals of the game. He also set up Auston Matthews' opener at 1:45 of the second period. Tavares has 12 goals, 23 points and 70 shots on goal through 25 appearances this season. A finger injury slowed his campaign early on, but he's nearing a point-per-game pace again with four multi-point outings in his last seven games.