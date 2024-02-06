Tavares scored a power-play goal on six shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Tavares made an impact against his former team, but the Maple Leafs came up short anyway. Prior to the All-Star break, the center endured a nine-game point drought that he snapped in the last game before the pause. Monday marked his first multi-point effort since Dec. 14. With the slump behind him, Tavares should resume being a solid fantasy option. He's produced 14 goals, 23 assists, 180 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-2 rating through 48 contests this season.