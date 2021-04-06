Tavares scored a goal on three shots and dished a power-play assist in Monday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Tavares set up Auston Matthews for the go-ahead goal at 10:50 of the third period, then scored an insurance tally 1:20 later. During the two-game set in Calgary, Tavares recorded two goals and two assists. The 30-year-old center has 32 points, 110 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 39 outings.