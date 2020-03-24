Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Playing at high level
Tavares racked up 26 goals and 60 points in 63 games before the NHL suspended its season in March.
Some owners may be a bit disappointed with Tavares' production this year considering he put up 47 goals and 88 points in 82 games last campaign, but it's hard to complain about a near point-per-game pace. Assuming the NHL ultimately resumes regular-season play, Tavares could still eclipse the 70-point mark for a third consecutive campaign if he stays steady down the stretch, that is if all the remaining 12 games got made up.
