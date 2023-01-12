Tavares had a goal and a power-play assist in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

Tavares opened the scoring with his 20th goal of the season. His 22nd assist of the campaign set up Mitch Marner's game-winner with 1:15 left in the third. With 42 points in as many games, Tavares is on pace to reach the 80-point threshold for the fifth time in what's been a strong career, other than a glaring lack of playoff success.