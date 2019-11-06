Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Pointless in return

Tavares finished Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings with two shots on net, along with a pair of blocked shots.

Following a seven-game absence, it was a positive sign just to see Tavares on the ice. He may have failed to find the scoresheet against LA, but expect Toronto's captain to find his scoring touch in the games to come. In nine appearances in 2019-20, Tavares has three goals and four assists.