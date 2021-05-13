Tavares scored a goal on two shots and added three hits with two PIM in a 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa on Wednesday.

Tavares hammered a one-timer past Filip Gustavsson with 3:31 remaining in the second period to pull the Maple Leafs to within 3-2. It was the 19th tally of the year for Tavares, who is looking for his 12th 20-goal campaign in as many seasons. He'll have a chance to hit that mark in next Friday's regular-season finale against Winnipeg. Tavares will also take a three-game point streak (two goals, two assists) into that contest.