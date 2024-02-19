Watch Now:

Tavares (undisclosed) is expected to play Monday against St. Louis, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Tavares, who sat out Saturday's 9-2 win over Anaheim, is slated to play on the second line and top power-play unit in Monday's contest. He has generated 15 goals, 40 points and 188 shots on net through 51 games this season.

