Tavares (undisclosed) is expected to play Monday against St. Louis, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Tavares, who sat out Saturday's 9-2 win over Anaheim, is slated to play on the second line and top power-play unit in Monday's contest. He has generated 15 goals, 40 points and 188 shots on net through 51 games this season.
