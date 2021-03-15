Tavares scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Tavares helped out on Zach Hyman's second goal of the game and scored one of his own later in the third period. That got the Maple Leafs within a goal, but the rally fell short. Tavares has nine tallies, 17 helpers, 83 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 30 contests. Nine of his points have come with the man advantage.