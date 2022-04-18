Tavares notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Tavares' 21:23 of ice time was his fifth-highest of the season as he absorbed some extra minutes with Auston Matthews (undisclosed) out. Tavares' helper came on William Nylander's second-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. This gave Tavares five assists in his last three games, and he's at 74 points (25 on the power play), 224 shots on net, 82 hits and a minus-3 rating in 75 contests overall.