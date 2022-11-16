Tavares scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Both points came in the first period, as Tavares opened the scoring with a snapshot from the high slot past Casey DeSmith before collecting a helper on a Mitch Marner tally. Tavares' goal was the 400th of his career, and on the season the 32-year-old has nine goals and 18 points through 17 games.