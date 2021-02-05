Tavares registered a goal on four shots and had two PIM in Thursday's 7-3 win over Vancouver.
Tavares picked up his fifth goal of the season with a re-direct in the blue paint late in the second period, giving Toronto a 5-2 lead. Tavares had gone his previous four games without a goal, but his tally Thursday gave him four points over his last three outings.
