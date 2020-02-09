Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Pots goal in road loss
Tavares scored his 23rd goal of the season in a 2-1 loss to Montreal on Saturday.
Tavares has goals in each of his last four games, including two versus the Ducks on Friday. He's got seven points over that stretch of contests, though, Tavares' power-play point streak came to an end after three games Saturday.
