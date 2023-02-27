Tavares scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Tavares continues to be in prime scoring form -- he has six goals and four assists over his last eight games. The center knocked in a pass from William Nylander right at the post after Philipp Grubauer was caught out of position. Tavares has 27 goals, 61 points, 212 shots, 90 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 60 contests in a resurgent age-32 campaign.