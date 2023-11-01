Tavares scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Tavares had the Maple Leafs' lone goal. He saw a seven-game point streak snapped Saturday versus the Predators, but the 33-year-old continues to be one of Toronto's top scoring threats. He's at five goals, seven helpers, 37 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating through nine contests overall.