Tavares scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Panthers.

With only 22 seconds left in OT, Tavares got a breakaway on the counterattack and flipped a backhand over Alex Lyon to avoid a shootout. The veteran forward has three goals in the last two games, and over the last 16 contests he's racked up eight goals and 17 points. Tavares needs only one more point in Toronto's final two games to reach 80 for the first time since 2018-19.