Play

Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Pots two goals in loss

Tavares scored two goals in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Sabres.

Things seemed to be going great for the Leafs in Buffalo when Tavares scored the first two goals of the game, but it all unraveled after that. The 29-year-old has delivered back-to-back two-point performances, and Tavares is up to nine goals and 18 points through 20 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories