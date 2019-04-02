Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Pots winner against former club
Tavares scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 2-1 victory over the Islanders.
His 46th goal of the season was an especially sweet one, coming as it did against his former team. Tavares has three more games to get the three points he needs for his first career 90-point campaign.
