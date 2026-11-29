Tavares scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

Both points came on the power play. Tavares deflected a Darren Raddysh shot to tie the game 1-1 at 3:00 of the second frame. It was his fifth goal of the season and third in six games (two assists). Tavares has become something of a power-play specialist at this point in his career. He has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 18 games this season, and seven of those points (two goals, five assists) have come with the man advantage.