Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Practices with team Wednesday
Tavares (finger) took part in Wednesday's practice session, skating on the second line, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.
Tavares was expected to be sidelined for two weeks, but his return to the ice could be an indication he will be ready to go as early as Saturday's clash with Philadelphia. Prior to getting hurt, the Ontario native notched three goals and four helpers in eight appearance and is a candidate to top the point-per-game mark again this year.
