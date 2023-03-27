Tavares supplied two goals and an assist in a 3-2 win over Nashville on Sunday.

Both of Tavares' goals were scored on the power play, and his second marker proved to be the game-winner. Through 72 appearances in 2022-23, he has 32 goals and 75 points. Tavares is red hot, providing two goals and 10 points over his last six contests. At this rate, the 32-year-old should reach the 80-point milestone for the first time since 2018-19.