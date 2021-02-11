Tavares recorded a pair of assists and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Tavares briefly left the contest after Shea Weber landed on him in the second period. Both of Tavares' assists came after he returned from the locker room, clearly no worse for wear. The 30-year-old center is up to a strong 14 points in as many outings. He's added 39 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 18 hits this season. He'll have a couple days to rest up before the Maple Leafs host the Canadiens on Saturday.