Tavares scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Tavares got Toronto on the board just 13 seconds into the second period. The center has four goals and three assists over his last 10 outings, which is decent production that matches his second-line role. For the season, he's earned 19 goals, 44 points, 129 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-10 rating across 51 appearances.