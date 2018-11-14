Tavares scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Tavares got a stick on a Morgan Rielly slap shot in the first period for a goal that counts as the game winner. Two of his points came on the power play, and he now has a goal in three straight games and a point in six straight. He'll have much tougher competition Thursday against the Sharks.

