Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Racks up three points
Tavares scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Kings.
Tavares got a stick on a Morgan Rielly slap shot in the first period for a goal that counts as the game winner. Two of his points came on the power play, and he now has a goal in three straight games and a point in six straight. He'll have much tougher competition Thursday against the Sharks.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Nifty deflection stands as winner•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Ends goal drought•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Sets up four goals•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Follows up hattie with two more•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: First hattie in blue and white•
-
Maple Leafs' John Tavares: First game, first goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...