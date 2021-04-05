Tavares scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Tavares set up Alex Galchenyuk for the game-tying goal at 17:08 of the second period. In the third, Tavares deflected a puck off of Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin and into the net behind David Rittich for what would be the game-winning goal. Tavares is up to 11 tallies, 30 points, 107 shots on net and a plus-13 rating in 38 appearances as the Maple Leafs' No. 2 center.