Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Reaches familiar territory
Tavares had a goal and an assist on three shots with two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers. He also went 14-for-19 (73.7 percent) in the faceoff circle.
Tavares opened the scoring with his 20th of the year, the 11th time in as many NHL seasons he has hit the mark. He later set up Auston Matthews' power-play goal in the third period. Tavares has 44 points in 47 games and has a chance to produce his third consecutive 80-point season. He remains a terrific fantasy asset, particularly in faceoff leagues.
