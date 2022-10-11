Tavares (oblique) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's Opening Night matchup with Montreal, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Tavares missed most of training camp due to an oblique injury, but he's recovered far faster than initially expected, and he shouldn't have any limitations against the Canadiens on Wednesday. Look for Tavares to center the second line and top power-play unit versus Montreal.
