Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Ready to return
Tavares (finger) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against L.A., Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Tavares has missed Toronto's last seven games with a broken finger, but he's been practicing with the team since Wednesday, and shouldn't have any limitations against the Kings. The 29-year-old pivot, who opened the campaign with three goals and seven points through his first eight games, will fill a top-six role and a spot on the Maple Leafs' first power-play unit Tuesday.
