Maple Leafs' John Tavares: Ready to rock Tuesday
Tavares (illness) will suit up for Tuesday's home tilt against Arizona.
Despite missing Monday's practice, Tavares is good to go for Tuesday's contest. He's racked up five goals and seven points during his active four-game point streak, giving him 48 points in 49 games this season.
