Tavares collected two assists Wednesday, but the Maple Leafs fell to the Canadiens 4-3.

Tavares, entering his fifth season with the Maple Leafs, continues to produce. The 32-year-old center was credited with assists on goals by Denis Malgin and William Nylander. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft collected 27 goals among 76 points last season. With three shots on goal and two hits during Wednesday's season opener, Tavares remains an asset to fantasy managers.